DENVER — A Denver Broncos superfan is raising concerns about tailgating and parking after renderings were released earlier this month showing redevelopment plans for Burnham Yard, where the Broncos plan to build their new stadium.

Elias Balderrama — better known in the tailgating world as "Bronco Libre" — has been a season ticket holder since 2011.

🏈 WATCH: Broncos fans raise tailgating concerns over new stadium plans

Denver Broncos fans raise tailgating, parking concerns over new Burnham Yard stadium renderings

Lot C outside Empower Field is like a second home to him on Broncos game days.

"The tailgating itself is the ambiance of being out there, being able to start the party before the team gets out there and starts cheering," Balderrama said.

Securing a spot isn't easy.

"I put in the permit to get an actual pass every year, and they're always sold out. I have to get there super early, and they have a limited number of actual cash spots available," Balderrama said.

When the Burnham Yard renderings were released, Balderrama began scouting potential tailgating lots — and didn't like what he saw.

"The way that they show the rendering right now, and the way they have that set up, that, like, throws the vibes away," Balderrama said.

Balderrama isn't the only one with concerns. Community members voiced similar issues during last week's public open house, hosted by the Broncos and Denver officials.

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"Some of our demands is a good parking plan, a traffic flow," Helen Giron of the La Alma Neighborhood Association said.

The renderings show interim parking as part of Phase 1. As construction continues and buildings are added, structured parking will be integrated into those structures.

Denver7 tried for a week to schedule an interview with the Broncos to learn more, but was repeatedly told they couldn't accommodate the request.

Broncos President Damani Leech has previously said that when the final phase is complete, there will be more than 1,000 surface area parking spaces for tailgating.

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Whether that will be enough for fans like Bronco Libre remains to be seen — but Balderrama isn't going anywhere.

"Yes, absolutely," Balderrama said, when asked if he'd be at the games regardless of the parking situation.

"We'll make it happen one way or another," Balderrama said.

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