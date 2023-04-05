Denver breaks record low temperature on Wednesday morning

DENVER — If you think this morning feels particularly cold, you are right! Denverites woke up to some record-breaking cold Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service in Boulder reported that at 4:31 a.m., the Denver International Airport dropped to 11 degrees. That breaks the old record low of 12 degrees set in 1983.

Another round of light snow showers is possible Wednesday afternoon, with highs climbing into the 40s.

At 4:31 am, Denver International Airport dropped to 11 degrees, breaking the old record low of 12 set in 1983. #COwx — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) April 5, 2023

But the snow won't last that long.

We can expect a big warmup into the Easter weekend, with high temperatures increasing by about 10 degrees each day.

Thursday will bring highs in the 50s for most areas along the Front Range. We can expect 60s by Friday, and 70-degree temperatures on Saturday and on Easter Sunday. Beautiful weather, partly cloudy skies and mild temps in the 70s will dominate the forecast Sunday.

And the warmup doesn't stop there — the beginning of next week should bring the season's first round of 80-degree weather to the Denver metro area.

