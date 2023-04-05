Staying chilly and unsettled Wednesday, ahead of warmer, drier days

DENVER — Skies have cleared out and we're going to see some sunshine for the morning commute.

Temperatures have dropped into the teens and early this morning, Denver broke the record low when it got down to 11 degrees at Denver International Airport.

Temperatures will climb into the low 40s this afternoon and that's about 20 degrees below normal. Widely scattered snow showers develop in the mountains once again Wednesday, with the chance for a few light showers and flurries across the plains late in the day.

Weather will begin to improve by Thursday, with highs back in the 50s under a mostly sunny sky. It will be pretty nice that afternoon for the Rockies home opener.

It gets even warmer this weekend! We'll see 60s and 70s from Friday through Sunday and this warm weather will continue into the first of next week.

LEARN MORE: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.