Denver bars prepare for Broncos business boost ahead of Sunday's wild-card game

DENVER — Not all Broncos fans made the trek to Buffalo for the wild-card weekend. That means many are staying in the Mile High City, and local bars are preparing for the boost in business.

"We open up at 10 o'clock, and we are expecting a line at the door at probably at least 9:30, if not earlier," said Jonathan Engleberg, general manager at Chopper's Sports Grill in Cherry Creek.

At Chopper's Sports Grill, phones are ringing off the hook ahead of Sunday's big game.

Denver7 News

"You can definitely feel the excitement of getting back into the playoffs now, for the first time in eight years," said Engleberg.

The sports bar stocked up on game-day staples. They're expecting to dish out at least 150 orders of wings.

Denver7 News

"We have a very good, solid, classic wing that we do," said Engleberg.

Another fan-favorite, The Original Brooklyn's, near Empower Field, is also expecting record crowds.

Denver7 News

It's about staying ahead of the rush for employee Emilie Pettit.

"It's obvious that burgers are gonna start happening. So they'll make sure that they get plenty lined up on the grill. So that way as soon as people come in, we're just like, boom, boom, boom," Pettit said.

Denver7 News

Both bars are ready for the business boost on a game day nearly a decade in the making.

"Seeing the support that we get, not only from just our regulars who are here all the time. To the new fans that show up, it really tells us that we're doing something right," said Engleberg.