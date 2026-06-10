Denver bars gear up for World Cup surge

DENVER — The World Cup is coming, and Denver bars are ready to pack the house.

Kevin Tuohy, bar administrator at soccer-focused pub The British Bulldog, said the soccer culture in Denver makes the city a natural fit for the world’s biggest tournament.

“The soccer culture is great here in Denver,” Tuohy said. “We're excited to be able to have every match on with sound, so that whether you're supporting the U.S., England, Mexico, or any other team, we got it for you.”

Denver7's Ethan Carlson The British Bulldog is expanding its outdoor patio to accommodate the rush of soccer fans.

The neighborhood pub has earned a national reputation as one of the top soccer bars in the country and is preparing for a significant surge in foot traffic. Tuohy said the bar will be at capacity for major matches.

“We’ll pack this place pretty full. We’re a small bar, it’s one of the charming things about us,” Tuohy said.

To handle the crowds, the bar obtained a permit from the city to expand its outdoor patio.

“[It] allows us to double, almost triple our space, and allows it so that everybody that wants to come here and watch a match here gets to,” Tuohy said.

The push to capitalize on the World Cup extends beyond The British Bulldog. Across Denver, bars and restaurants are rolling out deals and promotions to draw in fans.

Denver7's Ethan Carlson Customers at The Thirsty Lion can choose to round up their bill to the nearest dollar to help support youth soccer in America.

Michael McMaster, general manager at The Thirsty Lion, a scratch kitchen and sports bar, said events like the World Cup are always an opportunity to grow.

“Any large sporting event’s a great opportunity for us to see a lot of new guests,” McMaster said.

The Thirsty Lion is offering special World Cup deals and is using the tournament as a chance to build a loyal customer base.

“We’re going to take this opportunity over the next few weeks to meet some new regulars,” McMaster said.

Thirsty Lion customers also have the option to round up their bill to the nearest whole dollar, with proceeds going to the American Youth Soccer Organization.

“We like to make soccer more approachable for the youth, and AYSO is such a great organization, so we want to do our part just to help grow the sport in America,” McMaster said.

With the World Cup being held in North America this time around, match times are far more convenient for fans and businesses alike — a contrast to the last tournament held in Qatar when early morning kickoffs made it harder to draw crowds.

Tuohy said the timing gives bars a welcome boost during what is typically a slower soccer stretch.

“It’s just great to have this extra tournament in a time that normally is a little bit of a slower time period, just to give us an extra boom to the bar and to the bartenders,” Tuohy said.

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