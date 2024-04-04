Denver Auto Show returns with focus on electric vehicles

Buckle up! The Denver Auto Show is back in town with old classics and futuristic rides.

Visitors can check out more than 20 exhibits, including Chevrolet, Ford and Toyota, all hosted in the Colorado Convention Center.

The 300,000-square-foot space will host 18 manufacturers to compare side by side, said Matthew Groves, executive director of the Colorado Automobile Dealers Association (CADA).

“If you are in the market for a new car — as about 200,000 Coloradans are every year — you’re going to see more new cars, makes and models in this space than pretty much anywhere else in the Mountain West,” Groves said. “We’re going to have product exhibitionists here to talk about the future, the ranges, anything you could want to know about a new car if you’re preparing to make a purchase.”

Visitors can do more than just look, though.

“You can get in them. You can make sure you're comfortable that, you know, you have proper headroom, that you can fit everything you need to fit in the back or in the cargo space,” Groves said. “This is a very interactive display. You can even go downstairs and drive one. We've got 15 different models down there for people to get in.”

There’s also an electric vehicle-focused indoor test track.

“I could not possibly have one favorite car here. I think what's great is just year over year seeing the advances in technology and safety and efficiency. New cars today just burn cleaner and are safer," Groves said.

Doors open at noon on Thursday, and visitors will have the chance to meet NFL Hall of Fame Bronco Randy Gradishar. Bud Wells, automotive historian, will also attend the auto show from 12-3 p.m. for a book signing, Groves said.

Tickets can be purchased at the convention center box office or online here. General admission is $15.