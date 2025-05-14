Denver authorities ID scooter rider killed in suspected DUI crash

DENVER — The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner released on Wednesday the identity of the scooter rider killed in a suspected DUI crash.

Around 9 p.m. on May 4, Anna Fierro, 44, was riding a standup electric scooter in the 700 block of E. Colfax Avenue when a suspected DUI driver struck and killed her.

Paramedics found Fierro unresponsive at the scene and transported her to the hospital, where she was later pronounced deceased.

The medical examiner determined that the cause of her death was multiple blunt force injuries.

Police said the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash, 35-year-old Kedrick Feldon, stayed at the scene and was later arrested on charges of vehicular homicide.

Police accuse Feldon of being under the influence when the crash occurred.