Woman killed in scooter crash in Denver, suspected DUI driver arrested

DENVER — A woman riding a standup electric scooter on E. Colfax Avenue in Denver was struck and killed by a passing car Sunday night.

Denver police arrested the driver of the car, 35-year-old Kedrick Feldon, on charges of vehicular homicide.

Around 8 p.m., the scooter rider was attempting to merge into traffic in the 700 block of E. Colfax Avenue when Feldon’s vehicle allegedly struck her, according to police.

Paramedics found the victim unresponsive at the scene and transported her to the hospital, where she was later pronounced deceased.

Her identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

Police accuse Feldon of being under the influence when the crash occurred. He remained at the scene.