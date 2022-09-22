Denver attorney wants RiNo venue shut down after multiple noise violations

DENVER— A local gathering place that operates as a restaurant, bar and music venue in Denver’s River North (RiNo) neighborhood is in hot water over its noise levels, and it's not the first time.

A complaint filed against Number 38 alleges the venue committed 14 violations in the four months since a hearing regarding its cabaret and liquor license on May 5. During that hearing, a judge ruled Number 38 could keep its license, but it would have to follow noise restrictions.

“Within four days they were violating," said attorney Tom Downey, who is representing several neighbors. "They were playing music outside, outside speakers amplified. And the neighbors complained."

Downey said Number 38 hasn't followed the rules since they opened for business nearly two years ago. He wants to see the business shut down.

“The best thing would be for their license to be revoked and let the owners of the property find another tenant, a good tenant that can operate it," Downey said. "This is a great venue. It should be part of the fabric of RiNo."

A virtual hearing will take place next month to determine whether or not Number 38’s license should be suspended or revoked.

Denver7 reached out to Number 38 to see if they had anything to say about this. They said they have no comment.