Denver-area parents turn to secondhand gear as youth sports expenses climb

DENVER — The average U.S. family is spending 46% more on their child's primary sport in 2024 compared to 2019, according to a parent survey conducted by the Aspen Institute.

Charles Adam, the owner of 2nd Time Sports in Northglenn, said the cost of equipment can be a barrier for families to get their children into sports.

"Especially in communities like Northglenn or more bedroom communities, parents have more than one kid. It's so expensive to get into sports because your primary sport runs about $1,000," said Adam.

Erick Valenzuela Charles Adam, the owner of 2nd Time Sports in Northglenn, said the cost of equipment can be a barrier for families to get their children into sports.

His store sells second-hand sports equipment and rents out gear to families. Adam said he sees many parents stop in to buy youth equipment, especially after children outgrow gear from previous seasons.

"Especially in soccer, you know, it seems like you have little kids who are, you know, starting... as young as five and six. Well, they're going through cleats like crazy, right?" said Adam. "A lot of parents are buying new bats every year for four years. And these bats, especially if they are carbon bats, they're ranging anywhere between 300 to 500 dollars."

The parent survey by the Aspen Institute shows that families are spending an average of $1,016 on their child's primary sport and nearly $1,500 annually for all of their child's sports teams in 2024. Sports equipment costs account for approximately 17% of a family's spending on youth sports, according to the survey.

Aspen institute

Denver7 is a proud partner of the annual giveSPORTS equipment drive, organized by A Precious Child and Kroenke Sports Charities, which took place on Saturday morning outside Ball Arena.

The drive accepts donations of new and gently used equipment to benefit children across the Denver metro area.