Denver area LGBTQ clubs and bars show their support for Club Q

Denver area clubs and bars that serve the LGBTQ community are sending out messages of love and support to the victims of the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs.

The Triangle Denver posted on its Facebook:

“Our Hearts are with the victims of the Club Q Tragedy. Please join us for a moment of silence at 6pm & please consider donating to the Colorado Healing Fund! We will match all donations made while your at the The Triangle Denver, up to $1000. Once your donation is made, please show a staff member at the beer bust counter so we can make sure we match every donation."

Charlie’s Nightclub Denver posted on Facebook:

"Words cannot express the impact that such a tragedy has on our community. We were all shocked and deeply saddened when we heard the news out of Colorado Springs. Our hearts are with the staff and management of Club Q, and above all, the victims and their families. In this time of sadness we pray for safety, peace, and comfort for all in our community."

X Bar in Denver wrote:

"The X Bar family is deeply saddened to hear about the tragedy that happened last night at Club Q and stand in solidarity with all those involved from management, staff, to guest. No matter how far and wide, we as a community, must stick together.

As all of our sister venues do, we strive to keep our community safe and provide a home for those who need it most. Our plan is to stay vigilant among staff and security in order to continue to provide all of you the safe space that Club Q and many others have always given. Our hearts go out to everyone at Q."

Denver Sweet posted on Facebook:

"Our hearts go out to our brothers and sisters in Colorado Springs. Stay strong. #clubq"

Tight End Bar posted on Facebook:

"In light of recent news surrounding the tragedy at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Tight End Sports Bar extends its condolences to the staff, friends and family of all those affected by this horrific event.

We strive to provide a safe space for our LGBTQ+ family and will continue to prioritize the welfare of our patrons and staff. Stand strong and continue the fight against hate and violence."

Boyztown posted on Facebook:

"From the staff at Boyztown we send our thoughts and prayers to everyone at Club Q and the community of Colorado Springs."

Tracks Denver posted on Facebook:

"We stand with our LGBTQIA fam in Colorado Springs and Club Q. Our hearts are with you."