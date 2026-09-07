Denver announces $50 million investment to restore Sloan's Lake water quality

DENVER — Denver Mayor Mike Johnston's office announced a $50 million investment to restore the health of Sloan's Lake, a landmark for residents in west and northwest Denver for generations.

City leaders, including Parks and Recreation Executive Director Jolon Clark, Mayor Johnston, and several council members, gathered at the lake Wednesday to announce the investment.

"It has gotten sick. It has been really struggling. And that struggle has had an impact on the fish. It's had an impact on the birds. It's had an impact on the people. It's had an impact on events that define who we are as a city," Clark said.

Amanda Sandoval, District 1 Councilwoman, said the investment is about preserving the lake's legacy.

"What we are doing today is we're ensuring that this remains a jewel for the next seven generations," Sandoval said.

Kurt Weaver, executive director of the Sloan's Lake Park Foundation, said the funding comes from tax increment financing — meaning no additional tax increases and no money pulled from the city's general fund.

"The mayor found a way through tax increment financing that was actually made for the southeast part of the lake over there," Weaver said.

"There's a tax increment financing district that was made there that's actually done better than what they thought," he added. "And so that additional money that was found within there, a couple other places they're going to go as well, but pulling out some of those monies means we don't have to go to voters for a tax increase."

The project aims to be completed in two and a half years. Goals include removing blue-green algae, improving water quality, removing sediment from the lake, filtering incoming stormwater, and restoring the shoreline.

City leaders said residents should not expect to see significant changes in the short term, and the focus will be on keeping the park open and as usable as possible throughout the process.

Weaver said the restoration will benefit both longtime residents and newcomers alike.

"This place truly is one of the hearts and souls of recreation in Denver, and I think you're going to see then as it becomes, you know, more clean, and people are using this, not just people who've lived here their whole lives, but also those new people who've moved into the area recently," Weaver said.

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