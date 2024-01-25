Denver affordable housing complex with childhood learning center on Colfax celebrates grand opening

DENVER, Colo — The City of Denver celebrated the grand opening of The Rose on Colfax on Wednesday. The affordable housing complex also comes with a childcare center.

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston joined Gov. Jared Polis along with several other speakers at the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The complex has 82 units that are connected to the early childhood learning center. The housing units are available for tenants making between 30% to 70% of the state's median income. The complex is at 100% capacity and has room for 48 children, toddlers and infants at the childcare center.

"We have a food bank, we have a community room, we have workout stuff, it's a really cool place," said Jenalee Ceballos Romo, a new resident at the Rose on Colfax.

Romo suffers from Cystic Fibrosis and has two daughters, Camila and Claire.

"Sometimes my health is a struggle, and I can't get my girls to school," said Romo. "I have the opportunity to just walk my daughter downstairs so she can still go to school."

Governor Polis says the Rose on Colfax serves as a blueprint for future affordable housing projects in Colorado.

"We're really focused on a vision for Colorado, where everyone could have a roof over their head in transit-oriented and connected communities," said Governor Polis.

The new apartment complex is near the RTD bus stop at Colfax and Willow Street.