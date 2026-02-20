Demolition begins at Caribou Village Shopping Center in Nederland after months-long delay

NEDERLAND, Colo. — Four months after a devastating fire gutted the Caribou Village Shopping Center, crews have begun demolishing what’s left of the building at Highway 119 and Big Springs Drive.

For many in the community, the pile of rubble has been a lingering reminder of the tragedy. Tebo Properties, which owns the shopping center, said it has been ready to start demolition since mid-December, but disputes over asbestos testing with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) stalled progress until last week.

“This is the first physical activity and the first step toward rebuilding this site that has been the heartbeat of Nederland for such a long time,” said Bill Rigler, spokesperson for Tebo Properties.

Tebo Properties and UP Architects. A rendering of the new Caribou Village Shopping Center.

Tebo said it conducted more than 80 site samples showing zero percent asbestos. The company has sought to follow a “site stabilization” process that allows debris to be removed while keeping dust down by spraying water.

Rigler said the alternative path — treating the site as asbestos-containing material — would have added more than $1 million in costs and several months of work.

Nederland Mayor Billy Giblin said residents and former tenants have been patient but eager to move forward. “It’s pretty traumatizing for the folks, especially the tenants and the business owners who were displaced,” Giblin said, adding that many hope to reopen their businesses once reconstruction begins.

Business owners share that sentiment.

John Thompson, owner of Mountain Man Outdoor Store, lost his business in the fire. He relocated weeks later but said seeing the rubble finally move is a relief. “You walk around your whole life just thinking you’re some schmuck trying to make a living, and then something really bad happens, and people come out of the woodwork to help you,” Thompson said.

In a statement, CDPHE emphasized its role in protecting public health and explained why asbestos regulations applied to the site:

“With regard to cleaning up the Caribou Village Shopping Center debris in Nederland, CDPHE’s role is to protect public health. Asbestos is a known carcinogen, so regulations protect people from exposure to it by requiring that the debris either be fully tested for asbestos or treated as though it contains asbestos,” the statement read.CDPHE said Tebo’s sampling only covers about 20% of the site. The agency noted that asbestos can still legally be used in building materials and is commonly found in Colorado buildings regardless of construction date. Federal limitations on asbestos use largely occurred after 1985, the year Caribou Village was built.The agency added that treating the site as though asbestos is present could have allowed cleanup to begin immediately under an asbestos abatement permit. Instead, Tebo chose to stabilize the debris so consultants can safely access and sample the remaining 80% of the site. CDPHE approved that stabilization plan on Jan. 13, 2026, less than 24 hours after receiving it. Minor changes requested by Tebo’s new consultant were approved Feb. 13. Once stabilized, Tebo’s team plans to submit a supplemental sampling plan for review, which CDPHE says would take about 12 weeks to complete."

Rigler said demolition and debris removal will take six to eight weeks before additional asbestos testing is conducted. Tebo has not set a timeline for rebuilding, but says previous tenants will be first in line for new storefronts when construction begins.

'People really come together'

▶️ Denver7's Claire Lavezzorio shared how one Nederland business owner was able reopen at a new location thanks to overwhelming community support. Watch that heartwarming report in the video player below.

Nederland business owner opens new shop three weeks after shopping center fire thanks to community