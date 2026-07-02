Democratic socialists are winning elections. Will the movement expand?

DENVER — Democratic socialists are claiming high-profile victories across the country, from New York City to Colorado, and it appears the movement is gaining renewed momentum heading into the 2028 presidential election cycle.

"I think that shows how much energy is with the Democratic Socialists right now," said Hillary Ping, a member of Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) Northern Colorado chapter.

DSA is not a political party, but rather a movement to replace capitalism with "a system where ordinary people have a real voice in our workplaces, neighborhoods, and society," according to its website.

"It looks like a very robust public sphere where everyone's needs are being met,” Ping said.

Denver7 Hillary Ping, member of Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) Northern Colorado chapter.

Chair of Political Science at MSU Denver Robert Preuhs explained democratic socialism first gained popularity a decade ago with Sen. Bernie Sanders and his presidential run.

And recently, it is back in the spotlight with the election of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, a self-proclaimed democratic socialist.

Now, others are riding the momentum, from wins in congressional primaries in New York City to democratic socialist Melat Kiros ousting 15-term Colorado Congresswoman Diana DeGette.

"I think people just find the word socialism really scary," Ping said. "We are advocating for policies that will improve and increase the freedom of the vast majority of everyone.”

While there are many DSA ideals, Ping said supporters fight for medicare for all, housing for all, and a free Palestine.

Despite these recent wins for the movement, Preuhs explained that all of them are in deep blue urban cores.

"The real trick, if there is going to be an expansion, is really to then start to be able to talk to rural voters, talk to suburban voters, make the case that some of your policy proposals are in the interest of those different geographic areas and their voters," Preuhs said.

But after Kiros' win, those like Ping believe there is proof of concept.

"Yes, I'm very excited. I think that this is just the beginning," Ping said.

Still, Preuhs says the democratic socialist surge could further expose the Democratic Party's divide, just ahead of the 2028 presidential election.

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