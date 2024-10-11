Defendant, who was a teen when he shot at a Denver police officer, is sentenced to prison

DENVER — A man who shot at a Denver police officer in June 2023 when he was 17 years old has been sentenced to multiple years in prison.

A judge sentenced Steve Calderon to seven years in the Youthful Offender System, with 24 years in the Department of Corrections suspended. Calderon previously pleaded guilty to attempted murder.

The charges stem from June 7, 2023. Calderon was 17 at the time.

Around 7:30 p.m. that day, the Denver Police Department (DPD) received a ShotSpotter alert from the area of MLK Boulevard and Cherry Street. The technology uses audio equipment and analysis to pinpoint the location of gunfire.

Two officers responded and a witness at the scene described the suspect, who had left the area. Shortly afterward, the officers spotted a person who matched the description.

Police said the suspect took off on a scooter before running away on foot. The officers initially followed the suspect in their patrol car before getting out and running after him for several blocks.

Calderon fired two shots from his semi-automatic handgun as police chased him, one of which struck a magazine on Denver Police Officer Andrew Niccum's duty belt, according to the Denver District Attorney's Office. The magazine prevented the bullet from hitting Niccum's abdomen.

In return, Niccum fired eight shots, two of which hit Calderon. They struck his left thigh and back, according to the district attorney's office.

While Calderon was not compliant after the shooting, he was arrested by two other officers, the district attorney's office said. Both the officer and suspect were rushed to the hospital, where they recovered.

The 17-year-old, who was taken into custody after he was released from the hospital following the shooting, had a Taurus 9 mm handgun with a drum magazine capable of holding 50 rounds, police said.

Watch our coverage from this shooting below.

Denver police officer, suspect shot in city's Northeast Park Hill neighborhood

In November 2023, Denver District Attorney Beth McCann announced that no criminal charges would be filed against Niccum.