Debris falls on construction vehicle as demolition work continues on former Denver7 building at 123 Speer

Behind-the-scenes tour of the new Denver7 station
Saying goodbye to 123 Speer: Denver7 is moving to Five Points

DENVER — A large piece of debris fell onto a construction vehicle Monday as demolition work continued at Denver7’s former home, 123 Speer Boulevard.

Denver7 broadcasted from the brutalist building at Speer and 6th from 1969 until last summer, when the station moved its operations to 2323 Delgany Street near Coors Field downtown.

The station no longer has any affiliation to the 123 Speer building.

On Monday, what appeared to be a chunk of facade from the north end of the building – what was once a garage area – fell some two stories onto an excavator-type construction vehicle below.

The construction company working on the project, Milender White Construction, told Denver7 no one was injured. The debris dangled over a portion of 7th Avenue that was already closed for construction and traffic was not impacted, said Albus Brooks, Milender White’s vice president of business development.

Brooks said construction at 123 Speer would last four weeks. Denver7 crews observed demolition work at the site as far back as September 5. As of Monday, a large portion of the part of the building that once housed Denver7's primary broadcast studio had been torn down.

In the time since Denver7 left its longtime home, the property has appeared on Denver's list of derelict and neglected buildings and has been a target for trespassers and vandals.

We’re working to learn more about the demolition timeline at our old home and will update this story when we do.

