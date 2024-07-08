Saying goodbye to 123 Speer: Denver7 is moving to Five Points

DENVER — Denver7 is in the final days of operating out of the 123 Speer Boulevard location before moving broadcasts to our new state-of-the-art facility at 2323 Delgany.

While we are excited to experience the upgrades at the new building, we wanted to reflect on Denver7's history at its Speer location.

Bill Saul is a member of the Broadcast Pioneers of Colorado and worked for KLZ radio in the 1960s. KLZ was the first radio station in Denver, which went on the air in the 1920s.

“To make it to Denver radio when I was 21 was something," Saul said, thinking back on how he felt when he was first hired.

In 1953, KLZ added television into the mix, which would eventually become KMGH.

Saul remembers moving into the building we now know as Denver7 in 1969. Before that, he worked in the original building where Denver7's parking lot is located.

“It gave us a much bigger studio; it was a much nicer studio," Saul said about moving into the larger space. "When we were in the old building, the pink building, we were in a closet, literally."

Denver7 gave Saul one last tour of the building at 123 Speer before we move to 2323 Delgany.

“A piece of history. Definitely, absolutely," said Saul while sitting inside the control room.

However, what's made the space so special over the last several decades are the people who have shared their stories with Denver7 and the individuals who work to ensure those stories continue to be shared.

We're not going anywhere and are ready to cover Colorado's future from our new space in Five Points.

In May 2021, Denver City Council rejected an application to make 123 Speer a landmark. That application for historic designation was not filed on behalf of Denver7 and went against our wishes, as our former General Manager Dean Littleton stated at the time.

