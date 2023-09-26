Deadly crash on NB I-25 after Castle Rock Parkway backs up traffic Tuesday

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — A deadly crash on Northbound Interstate 25 after Castle Rock Parkway backed up traffic Tuesday morning, CSP confirmed.

The wreck happened just after 6 a.m. Tuesday when a driver hit a person who was out on I-25, according to Colorado State Patrol's public information officer Trooper Gabriel Moltrer.

All lanes were temporarily closed when the crash first happened, but one lane reopened at 6:25 a.m.

Drivers were delayed back to Founders/Meadows Parkway because of the reduced number of lanes open, Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber said.

Traffic is stacking up back to Founders/Meadows Parkway behind the wreck after Castle Rock Parkway, before Happy Canyon. For the moment, Happy Canyon is a good alternate as is Daniels Park Road. NS Santa Fe will get crowded before too long. pic.twitter.com/srgmwLfUPj — Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) September 26, 2023

He recommended Happy Canyon and Daniels Park Road as alternates. Santa Fe could get crowded before too long, according to Luber.

Moltrer told Denver7 the fatal auto-pedestrian wreck is still under investigation

