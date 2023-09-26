Watch Now
Deadly crash on NB I-25 after Castle Rock Parkway backs up traffic Tuesday

Posted at 6:50 AM, Sep 26, 2023
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — A deadly crash on Northbound Interstate 25 after Castle Rock Parkway backed up traffic Tuesday morning, CSP confirmed.

The wreck happened just after 6 a.m. Tuesday when a driver hit a person who was out on I-25, according to Colorado State Patrol's public information officer Trooper Gabriel Moltrer.

All lanes were temporarily closed when the crash first happened, but one lane reopened at 6:25 a.m.

Drivers were delayed back to Founders/Meadows Parkway because of the reduced number of lanes open, Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber said.

He recommended Happy Canyon and Daniels Park Road as alternates. Santa Fe could get crowded before too long, according to Luber.

Moltrer told Denver7 the fatal auto-pedestrian wreck is still under investigation

