Dakota Ridge hockey team raises money for Evergreen shooting victims during home opener

LITTLETON — The Dakota Ridge High School boys hockey team is stepping up to show their support for victims and families affected by the Evergreen High School shooting through a special auction following their season home opener.

The team created custom jerseys reading "Evergreen Strong" on the back to auction off after the game. All of the money will go to the '#EvergreenStrong Community Recovery Fund', which goes directly to support victims and their families.

"It's scary to have to think that you could go to school and, you know, not make it out," said Rian O'Neill, a senior on the team.

"Obviously things aren't going to be the same after that happened. So tonight, just bringing awareness to that and through hockey," said senior Nate Dokken.

The team is made up of players from high schools across the area, including Elliot Hotopp and Teddy Clark who both go to Evergreen High School. The players said while the past two months have been very challenging, having the community's support behind them has made a huge difference in their healing.

"All the support that we've gotten from like all around Colorado has definitely helped. I don't know how we'd do this without all the support that we've gotten, and we're still struggling, but it's definitely getting better," said Hotopp.

"I think there's been some rough patches, but it's... we've been keeping up. I mean, classes have been light. It hasn't been the same ever since," said Clark.

Evergreen resident and head coach Jason Brand came up with the idea to raise money for the community. He said his players were immediately on board when he brought the idea to them.

"They have so much heart, and they just care about everything that affects their teammates, and so they just want to do what they can to support the community," said Brand. "I think just getting back out and getting back to normal, getting back on the ice and playing some hockey, and just getting back into the groove of normal life, I think, is helpful to the players that were affected by it."

Many players stressed the importance of continuing to show up for victims and families long after the initial rush of support fades away, and said Saturday's home opener represents more than just hockey.

"We really care about the Evergreen High School and all their students," said senior Hudson Joi.

"Nobody really ever thinks it's going to happen to them. So just showing support for everybody that just has to suffer the rest of their life experiencing that," said Tarpon Joi.

Win or lose on the ice, the Dakota Ridge hockey team hopes their efforts send a clear message - Evergreen will never skate alone.

You can use this link to donate money to the team, which will be given directly to the #EvergreenStrong Community Recovery Fund.