Dakota Ridge HS family plans to honor son — a former football player killed in accident — with new bleachers

LITTLETON, Colo — The Dakota Ridge High School community is in mourning after the loss of former high school football player Walker Moench, 19, who was killed in a dirt bike accident last weekend.

A four-year player, Walker graduated from the high school last year and even returned to mentor young players. The school and family are now trying to honor his legacy by building bleachers at the school football field.

"We were sitting here a few weeks ago," said Eric Moench, Walker's father. “Walker was like, 'We need bleachers.'”

So far, the family has raised $24,000 to build the seating. Moench said their goal is $30,0000.

Moench found out about his son's death while mowing his lawn. The hospital called Walker's mother to inform the family of the dirt bike crash shortly after 3 p.m. on Sept. 21.

Walker's girlfriend Amber Shaw witnessed the crash and was by his side as he passed. The couple had known each other for five years and were dating for 11 months.

“I knelt down next to him as he was gasping for air," she said. "I told him I loved him as he breathed his last."

Shaw was present at last Friday's Dakota Ridge football game, the first game since Walker's death. The Eagles honored Walker by wearing pink and blue. The game was made even more special when Walker's younger brother Trent scored two touchdowns.

"He was there with me," Trent said. "It was just unreal emotions."

You can help with the efforts to build the bleachers through aGoFundMe set up by Walker's family and friends.