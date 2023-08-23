DA clears Thornton officer in Denver shooting of burglary suspect

DENVER — The Denver District Attorney’s Office has cleared a Thornton police officer of any criminal wrongdoing after shooting and wounding a burglary suspect in Denver last May, a decision letter issued Wednesday stated.

Thornton Police Officer Scott Schilb was pursuing burglary suspect Jedidiah Wilson, 42, on May 31 when the shooting occurred. The chase had started in Thornton but ended in a crash in the 4800 block of Eliot Street in Denver.

After the crash, Wilson and a second suspect fled on foot, when police said Wilson turned around and fired at officers pursuing them. Officer Schilb returned fire, striking Wilson and injuring him. Wilson fell and was arrested.

The second suspect was taken into custody a short distance from the scene. Wilson is being charged with attempted murder in the first-degree, according to the DA’s office.

In the decision letter, District Attorney Beth McCann stated that Schilb’s actions were “legally justified under Colorado law,” and no criminal charges against the officer will be pursued.