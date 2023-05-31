Thornton burglary suspect shot by Denver police officers following pursuit

DENVER and THORNTON, Colo. – A burglary suspect from Thornton suffered non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot by an officer with the Denver Police Department following a chase on Interstate 25 in the early hours of Wednesday.

It all started when Thornton officers were responding to a burglary in progress at the VFW location at 10217 Quivas Street at around 3:35 a.m.

Officers in the area who were in an unmarked vehicle saw the suspect car leaving the VFW parking lot and followed the car to the area of 84th Avenue and Greenwood Blvd., where one of the suspects shot from the car at officers. Officers did not return fire, according to information provided by authorities from both Thornton and Denver Wednesday morning.

Officers then chased the suspects south on I-25 before the suspect vehicle exited at 48th Avenue and traveled westbound into a neighborhood, where the car lost control and crashed into a barrier, according to Denver Chief of Police Ron Thomas.

Thornton police shoot burglary suspect in Denver

Two suspects then fled on foot from the scene and one of them shot at a Thornton police officer. The officer then returned fired and struck the suspect in the legs. The suspect was then taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The officer was not injured, police said.

The second suspect was taken into custody a short distance from the scene.

The shooting is being investigated by Denver PD along with the Colorado State Patrol and the Colorado Bureau of Investigations.