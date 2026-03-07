D.I.A. 'most miserable' airport in the country on Friday, per FlightAware, as snow snarls travel

DENVER — Flight delays and cancellations plagued travelers at Denver International Airport Friday as Denver’s first snow in more than a month snarled travel.

As of 7:20 p.m., FlightAware was tracking 1,292 delays and 151 cancellations at D.I.A., making it the “most miserable" airport in the country, just ahead of Chicago’s O’Hare.

“We were delayed until 1 p.m. initially and then they delayed us again,” said Isaiah Ross as he and his wife, Sarah, waited to board a flight to Hawaii for their honeymoon.

“We went to Williams and Graham already over in Concourse A,” Margaret Thompson said, laughing. She was waiting with her husband and two kids to spend a week in the Island Pacific as well. “[Our kids] stayed with grandma and grandpa while we did that. So, we already had our fun. We’re trying to send [my parents] over next.”

There were more serious issues, as well.

Around 8:30 a.m. Friday morning, United Airlines flight 605 heading to Nashville collided with a de-icing truck in the de-icing bay on the south side of Concourse B.

An employee of the deicing contractor was taken to the hospital, United Airlines told Denver7.

There were 122 customers and six crew members on the flight, but there were no other injuries, according to United.

The incident occurred in an area where air traffic control does not manage aircraft, and the FAA said it was investigating.

When the passengers were able to use the stairs to get off the plane, and they were then bused to the terminal. United said it would arrange for a different airplane to continue their flight to Nashville.

