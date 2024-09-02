Custer County Sheriff's Office looking for missing hiker, last heard from Wednesday

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. — The Custer County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing hiker who was last heard from on Wednesday, Aug. 28.

Steve Shugart's family and friends told the Custer County Sheriff's Office that Shugart is an avid hiker. They did not know if he had a hiking trip planned, but they're worried that something happened while he was hiking.

He drives a blue Dodge truck with the LIC #682FEY.

Anyone with information about where Shugarts might be is asked to call the Custer County Sheriff's Office at 719-792-6422.



