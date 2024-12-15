CU Boulder students react over Travis Hunter winning the Heisman Trophy

BOULDER, Colo. — Travis Hunter winning the Heisman Trophy came as both a shock and a thrill for students at the University of Colorado Boulder. Hunter is the second Buff to receive this prestigious award with 552 first-place votes.

When the news came through, yells of excitement could be heard across the hill as students took in the news. Their very own Travis Hunter was the newest Heisman winner. CU Boulder students Jason Schneider and Juan Jose Monterrey Martinez were thrilled not only for Hunter but for what this new hardware means for the university.

"Man, I've been following them for years now, so yeah, for life, like my dad would always take me to games when I was young, even when they weren't good," said Schneider. "I'd be in those empty stadiums, but I'd be watching the games with him sitting right next to them and, you know, just to see how the culture has progressed and the fandom has risen and just everywhere, it's just it's amazing to see, and I'm really happy for that."

The two-way star was up against Oregon quarterback Dillion Gabriel, Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, and Miami quarterback Cam Ward. Schneider, who has seen Hunter in action, described just how strong of a player he is.

"Hunter, he played both sides of the ball, all those snaps, all the plays he made, and you know he changed the culture here at CU, CU football," Schneider said.

On campus, many students were gearing up for final exams and getting excited for winter break. CU Boulder sophomore Logan Benson has his eyes on the football team and the major achievement that comes with bringing the Heisman back to Boulder.

"I’m ecstatic, I can’t complain. I know everyone in Boulder backs me up," said Benson. "He deserves this, I mean, just his demeanor is incredible, he's such a hard-working player. You see it, you know, game in and game out, his consistency rates are through the roof, so no doubt about it."

As far as what's next, the Buffs will head to San Antonio on December 28 to play in the Alamo Bowl against BYU. The game will air on Denver7 at 5:30 p.m. MT. Students expressed their confidence in the team, ending the season with a win.

"I'm confident, just like I was from the very beginning," Benson said. "Obviously, our record shows just how far this team can go, and I know there's a no-quit nature in this team, and I know Prime instills that each and every game, and I'm confident that the buffs are going to take home a win."