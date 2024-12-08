CSU Rams headed to the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl; CU Buffs invited to the Alamo Bowl

DENVER — The CSU Rams (8-4) will play in the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl on December 28 against Miami of Ohio (8-5), and the CU Buffs (9-3) were invited to the 2024 Alamo Bowl.

CSU Coach Jay Norvell expressed excitement for the bowl game, which marks the program's second Arizona Bowl appearance and first bowl game since 2017.

"I'm so excited to be heading back to the Arizona Bowl," said coach Norvell in a statement. "It's a great venue and fantastic hospitality. It will be a lot of fun for our fans and our team. It's a great reward for seniors and we're excited to finish our season with a bowl win and gain great momentum going into 2025. It's been our goal from the start to be a bowl team year-in and year-out and this is a great springboard for our program for the future."

This is coach Norvell's first bowl appearance with Colorado State and his second appearance in the Arizona Bowl.

The game will be televised on December 28 at 2:30 p.m. MT on The CW.

On the same day, it was confirmed that Deion Sanders and the Buffs were heading to the 2024 Alamo Bowl. CU will play BYU (10-2).

This will be the first time the two teams meet at the Valero Alamo Bowl. This marks BYU’s first trip to the Alamodome, while Colorado is returning for the fourth time in their history.

Buffs quarterback Shedeur Sanders leads the nation in completion percentage (74.2%) and is the only quarterback in the top five of passing yards (3,926), touchdowns (35), completions per game (28.1) and quarterback rating (168.79).

The Alamo Bowl will be televised on December 28 at 5:30 p.m. MT on Denver7.