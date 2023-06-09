CU Boulder Police search for 3 suspects in a robbery Friday morning

BOULDER, Colo. — CU Boulder Police search for three suspects reported in an assault and robbery Friday morning.

It happened near 30th St. and Baseline Road at Williams Village campus housing, CU Boulder Police said.

CU Boulder Police first tweeted there was an assault at the campus housing complex, and then later clarified there was a robbery. The three men accused in the incident were seen leaving the scene in a newer model four-dour blue Toyota Camry.

If you have any information, investigators ask you call CU Boulder Police at 303-492-6666.