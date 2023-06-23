Watch Now
CU Boulder police search for assault suspect Friday morning

One victim taken to the hospital
CU Boulder Police is working with the city of Boulder Police to find the man believed to be behind a stabbing Friday morning. One victim was taken to the hospital.
Posted at 6:44 AM, Jun 23, 2023
BOULDER, Colo. — CU Boulder Police is working with the city of Boulder Police to find the man believed to be behind a stabbing Friday morning.

One victim was taken to the hospital after the reported assault just before 2 Friday on University Hill near 13th St. and College Avenue, CU Boulder Police tweeted.

CU Boulder police said officers do not believe there is active threat to campus, but ask everyone to avoid the area as officers investigation.

The suspect was last going eastbound on College Avenue on foot. Officers describe the man as between 35 and 40 years old with long, brown, curly hair wearing black shorts.

If you witnessed the stabbing or have information that may help investigators, you're asked to call Boulder police at 303-441-3333. You can reference case number 2023-5917.

