CU Boulder junior makes Christmas donation to local domestic violence shelter

BOULDER, Colo. — A University of Colorado Boulder junior is getting into the holiday spirit by giving back this season.

Ahead of the holiday break, Baylee Burton, who is studying aerospace engineering, donated to the local domestic violence shelter.

She said the idea came about because she started doing Amazon reviews before college as a means to help get items for her dorm, which meant companies would sometimes send her extra items.

"So, it started as that and only continued to grow," she said.

Burton received items such as nails, hair products, accessories, makeup and more. Last Friday, Burton said she dropped off a special delivery because of all of the extra items she had.

"I probably had around 2,000 items that I ended up donating — some ranging from small little makeup to about 40 different hair curling irons," Burton said.

She said she partnered with the Safehouse Progressive Alliance for Nonviolence in Boulder.

"I specifically thought, for different beauty and makeup products, that donating to domestic violence victims would be an amazing opportunity because they usually don't get that opportunity to wear a little bit of extra makeup or maybe do their hair," Burton said.

As we approach Christmas, Burton hopes that her good deed will spread joy to some of those who need it most.