CU Boulder fans get up close and personal with Heisman Trophy during celebration for winner Travis Hunter

BOULDER, Colo. — The line of Buffs fans decked out in gold, black and gray wrapped around the CU Events Center on Saturday morning, hoping to get up close and personal with the Heisman Trophy.

The photo op came days after Colorado junior CB/WR Travis Hunter was named the recipient of this year’s Heisman award.

He’s only the second player in Colorado football history to win the award, following running back Rashaan Salaam in 1994.

'Saying hi to the Heisman': Fans gather to see Travis Hunter's Heisman Trophy

The two-way star was up against Oregon quarterback Dillion Gabriel, Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, and Miami quarterback Cam Ward.

Many fans got in line to see the Heisman Trophy well over an hour before doors opened.

“This is it, man. Travis Hunter just sent CU off the charts,” said Buffalo Phil, a familiar face for many Folsom Field regulars.

The excitement in the air was palpable on this sunny December morning.

“I'm super excited. It’s going to be so cool,” said fan Keagan Taylor.

Denver7

Earlier this month, Hunter was named both the AP College Football Player of the Year and the Walter Camp Player of the Year and won both the Fred Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s top wide receiver and the Chuck Bednarik Award as its top defensive player.

It’s all happening on the heels of the Buffs’ upcoming Alamo Bowl appearance.

This is only the program's third bowl appearance over the last 17 seasons.

“I think Deion [Sanders has] done a great job building back the fan base, so Travis winning the Heisman is just icing on the cake,” said another fan.

Now, I’m sure you're wondering, was the wait worth the hype?

“Just seeing it on TV and now seeing it in person — it's super cool!” exclaimed Kayden Randall.



“It's actually a little smaller than I thought, but it's still pretty impressive,” Dan Tillinghast laughed.

But those who didn’t wait it out for a photo still got to catch a glimpse of the hardware during a sendoff before Saturday’s basketball game against the Bellarmine Knights.

Denver7 Travis Hunter took to the court to shoot some hoops before CU Boulder Men's Basketball versus the Bellarmine Knights on Saturday.

Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders even took to the court to shoot some hoops for excited fans, proving their talents go beyond the turf.

Fans young and old, including 100-year-old CU superfan Miss Peggy, came together before the game to honor Hunter and, of course, the entire Colorado football team as they prepare to face BYU at the Alamo Bowl.

Denver7 CU 100 year-old superfan "Miss Peggy" was in attendance for the pregame celebration.

“Today is thrilling,” said Buffalo Phil.

The Alamo Bowl will air on Denver7 on Dec. 28 at 5:30 p.m. MT.