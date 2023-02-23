CU Boulder building evacuated Thursday for hazardous materials response

BOULDER, Colo. — Students and staff at CU Boulder’s East Campus were evacuated Thursday due to a hazardous materials response.

CU Boulder police said the situation had been "stabilized" around 11:03 a.m. There is no threat to the campus.

CU Boulder Facilities Management is working to repair the heating systems at the SEEL (Sustainable, Energy and Environment Laboratory) building, which houses hazardous chemicals.

"SEEL will remain closed as the heating and cooling system is repaired," an updated CU Boulder alert read. "At this time, it is unknown when SEEL building occupants will be able to enter the building, but parking lots and the immediate area around SEEL have been reopened."

Around 10:10 a.m. Thursday, a CU alert reported that Boulder Fire Rescue and CU Boulder police were responding to a laboratory at 4001 Discovery Drive and heating and cooling systems had been disabled during the response.

People in the building were evacuated to nearby locations.

CU Boulder said safety teams were on scene and people were asked avoid the SEEL building.