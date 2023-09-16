CSU Rams fans staying optimistic ahead of Rocky Mountain Showdown

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — All eyes are on Boulder this weekend as the CU Buffs prepare to battle the CSU Rams during the Rocky Mountain Showdown.

The rivalry game is putting both schools and the entire state on the national stage, with excitement that has been building all week long.

With all of the recent buzz surrounding the CU Buffs, Denver7 caught up with students on the CSU campus to see how they were feeling about the big game.

"This is a personal rivalry. I don’t think people understand that," said CSU student, Todd Osoba. "It's either Boulder or CSU and there's no in-between."

"We haven’t been getting the media recognition CU has gotten," added CSU student Anthony Bare. "We want to just shock the world, you know."

Students who couldn't make it to Boulder said they plan to watch the game at one of the many watch parties happening in Fort Collins.

"I had heard in the past they pick a neutral spot to host the game since we’re such big rivals, so it's unfortunate it's in Boulder, but its OK," added student Miah Metvinger.

Despite the CSU being quiet, Rams fans said it's making them cheer their team on even louder.

"From what I’ve seen we’ve only had one game and we didn’t look as great as I would have liked," said student Jack Wendell. "I still have an open mind. Colorado is looking pretty good. Could go either way."

Colorado State University is opening its Canvas stadium for fans to watch the Rams take on the CU Buffaloes on Saturday night. Admission is free.

All fans can enter through the north gates beginning at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

This year’s Rocky Mountain Showdown will be televised nationally. Game time is 8 p.m.