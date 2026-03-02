CSU launching first joint nursing degree to tackle statewide nursing shortage

FORT COLLINS — This fall, Colorado State University of Fort Collins and CSU Pueblo are starting a joint bachelor’s and master’s degree in nursing. The 3+2 program will be the first-ever collaborative academic program between the two campuses.

CSU Pueblo has long offered multiple nursing degrees, but the Fort Collins campus has not offered a direct pathway into this profession. Pre-nursing students on the Fort Collins campus can now apply to for the fall 3+2 Direct Entry Nursing Program. If accepted, they will be able to earn both degrees in five years on the Fort Collins campus.

The goal of the new program is to not only address a shortage of registered nurses but also medical education roles.

“We know that Colorado and much of our nation is facing a severe shortage of nurses," said Lise Youngblade, CSU interim provost and executive vice president. "At the same time, we also know that there's a retirement happening of senior nurses and nursing instructors. So, we have two issues that we're trying to solve here,”

CSU says they will be accepting up to 40 students to start the cohort this fall. Graduates of the program will take an exam to become licensed registered nurses and begin working directly with patients in a variety of positions. Once registered nurses have completed at least two years in the field, the master’s degree will qualify them to engage in nursing education and help develop future nurses.

The 3+2 program earned approval from Colorado’s State Board of Nursing in October, making it the only program of its kind in the state. CSU Pueblo holds national accreditation from the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing.

You can learn more about the new 3+2 program on the university website.