CSP trooper, two others taken to hospital after crash in Fruita

Posted at 10:05 PM, Jul 27, 2023
FRUITA, Colo. — A Colorado State Patrol (CSP) trooper and two other people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Fruita Thursday afternoon.

The crash, which involved the trooper's vehicle and a passenger vehicle, happened around 4:10 p.m. at the intersection of 22 Road and K Road.

Two people who were in the passenger vehicle were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, according to the Grand Junction Police Department. The trooper was evaluated at the scene then later taken to the hospital.

The 21st Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) is looking into the circumstances of the crash. Grand Junction PD said the investigation is in the early stages.

