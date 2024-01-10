Watch Now
CSP seeks driver of alleged hit-and-run crash that killed bicyclist in Eagle County

Investigators are searching for a white 2010 to 2012 model Subaru Legacy or Outback with possible damage on the front passenger side.
Police
Posted at 2:16 PM, Jan 10, 2024
EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol seeks the public’s help identifying a driver and vehicle allegedly involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist.

The CSP said on January 9, Eagle County deputies discovered a body down an embankment off Highway 6 near Edwards, Colorado.

According to investigators, it is believed a cyclist was struck two days earlier on Highway 6 between 12:30 a.m. and 2 a.m. on January 7.

The CSP said the driver of the vehicle left the scene. Investigators are searching for a white 2010 to 2012 model Subaru Legacy or Outback with possible damage on the front passenger side.

The identity of the victim was not released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Colorado State Patrol Dispatch at 970-945-6198.

