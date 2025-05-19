CSP seeking alleged hit-and-run driver that killed Boulder County cyclist Sunday

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. – The Colorado State Patrol is seeking the public’s help in finding a suspected hit-and-run driver that allegedly struck and killed a cyclist in Boulder County on Sunday.

According to the CSP, just before noon on Sunday, troopers responded to 95th Street and Avocet Lane in Boulder County to a hit and run crash involving the cyclist.

In a news release, the CSP said the driver of a blue Toyota Highlander with Colorado license plate DTSG89 allegedly struck the cyclist and left the area. It is believed the Highlander traveled northbound on 95th Street after the crash.

Denver7

The vehicle reportedly sustained “heavy front-end damage and is missing a windshield,” said the CSP. The male cyclist, who has not been identified, died at a local hospital.

The CSP urges anyone with information or witnesses to contact dispatch at (303) 239-4501 and reference the case number 1D251939.

Denver7's On Two Wheels aims to dive deeper into the unique hazards when biking in Denver and across Colorado, but to also share the good things and lift up the amazing people who take up cycling to get stronger and feel better about their mental health. You can watch our special report in the video player below.

Biking dangers in Denver: Close call stories ‘On Two Wheels’

Denver7's On Two Wheels is tracking the latest vulnerable road user data across Colorado in the infographics below.