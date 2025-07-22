CSP ID’s driver in hit-and-run crash that killed pedestrian in Delta

DENVER — The Colorado State Patrol identified two suspects Tuesday who they said were involved in a hit-and-run crash outside Delta that killed a 51-year-old pedestrian earlier this month.

Troopers are seeking the public's assistance in locating the driver of a 2008 yellow and black Chevrolet Cobalt, identified as 24-year-old Karin Leal-Ruiz, and his passenger, Valentin Guelta.

The CSP alleges the two suspects were involved in a crash that killed a Montrose man, identified as Jodel Bitonio, who was walking along U.S. Highway 50 near Starr Nelson Road outside Delta in the early morning hours of July 6.

The CSP said Bitanio was struck by multiple vehicles, but it’s not clear whether the Chevrolet Cobalt was involved in the first, second, or third collision. They said two other drivers have already come forward and are cooperating with investigators.

Investigators located the Cobalt at a Delta address and said the vehicle had damage consistent with an auto-pedestrian collision, including significant damage to the hood and windshield.

CSP

The investigation also revealed surveillance video showing the suspects stopping at a Delta convenience store before traveling westbound on U.S. Highway 50 toward Starr Nelson Road just moments before the collision, according to the CSP.

The CSP is asking anyone who recognizes the suspect, knows the whereabouts of the other occupants, or has any information on the case to contact the Montrose Regional Communications Center at 970-249-4392.