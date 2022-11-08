Crews extinguish fire at Eritrean, Ethiopian restaurant in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — A restaurant caught fire early Tuesday morning near S. Havana Street and E. Tennessee Avenue.

The Denver Fire Department tweeted at 3:21 a.m. that its crews, along with the Aurora Fire Department, were at the scene of a fire at Portico Eritrean and Ethiopian Restaurant and Bar. By 3:35 a.m., the fire was under control and crews were focusing on putting out hot spots.

Denver Fire Department

The restaurant posted on Facebook Tuesday morning that it will be closed indefinitely.

No injuries were reported, the Denver Fire Department said.

The restaurant is on the border of Denver and Aurora.

No other details are available.