Crash shuts down US 85 southbound near E‑470 in Brighton

BRIGHTON, Colo. – A crash on the southbound lanes of US 85 near E470 has forced the closure of the highway Friday morning.

Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber said vehicles were stacking up in the area.

“Large emergency response, I think we’re going to be closed for a while,” he added.

US 85 southbound lanes are closed between E-470 and CO 22/East 124th Avenue, according to CDOT.

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To get around it, Luber said: "This crash and closure of SB 85 after 136th will be in place for a while. I would use Sable just to the east of this to get down to I-76. I think that will run better than Brighton Rd to the west of the crash."

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