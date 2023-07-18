Crash on westbound Interstate 70 at Peoria Street spilled fuel onto the road

A truck and a car were involved in a crash on westbound Interstate 70 at Peoria Street Tuesday morning that spilled debris and fuel across the road.

The wreck blocked the left lanes.

Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber said the fuel spill needs to be cleared as does the wreck before those lanes can reopen.

Delays are growing on westbound I-70 from Tower Road and Northbound Interstate 225 from Colfax Avenue due to the crash.

There is your first highway wreck... WB 70 at Peoria. A truck and a car. Lots of fluid on the highway too. Looks like a motorcyclist is involved too. pic.twitter.com/YHuzJsOCSm — Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) July 18, 2023

That is a lot of debris and I think that is one of the saddle bags from the semi that fell off and spilled fuel on I-70. That will need to be soaked up and then removed before the left lanes car reopen. pic.twitter.com/lSkwkbNHcC — Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) July 18, 2023