Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Crash on westbound Interstate 70 at Peoria Street spilled fuel onto the road

A truck and a car were involved in a crash on westbound Interstate 70 at Peoria Street Tuesday morning that spilled debris and fuel across the road.
I70 fuel spill_1.jpeg
I70 fuel spill_2.jpeg
I70 crash_1.jpeg
I70 crash_2.jpeg
Posted at 6:40 AM, Jul 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-18 08:41:54-04

A truck and a car were involved in a crash on westbound Interstate 70 at Peoria Street Tuesday morning that spilled debris and fuel across the road.

The wreck blocked the left lanes.

Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber said the fuel spill needs to be cleared as does the wreck before those lanes can reopen.

Delays are growing on westbound I-70 from Tower Road and Northbound Interstate 225 from Colfax Avenue due to the crash.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
thumbnail.png

Community

Denver7 Pack A Backpack: Providing the tools students need to succeed