CPW rangers investigate suspected drowning at Lake Pueblo State Park

PUEBLO, Colo. — The body of a 53-year-old man was recovered from the water at Lake Pueblo State Park on Wednesday afternoon.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said they believe the man had drowned. He was found on Sailboard Beach in the park.

According to CPW, the man had gone into the water to help kids — including two of his own — that were swimming in the rough waves. He was not wearing a life jacket. Park visitors reported seeing him go under and they went in to pull him out. Somebody called rangers for help around 2:45 p.m.

Witnesses, park staff and medical personnel performed CPR for about 40 minutes, but were unable to resuscitate the man.

All of the kids got out of the water safely.

CPW said the water temperature was in the upper 50s and heavy winds were blowing in the park.

The man has not been identified.

CPW is reminding the public about water safety ahead of the boating season and summer holidays:

