CPW Director Jeff Davis stepping down from position after 2.5 years

DENVER — Jeff Davis, director of Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), has stepped down from the position and will move into a new role at the Colorado Department of Natural Resources (DNR), ending a two-and-a half-year tenure at CPW that was heavily defined by the gray wolf reintroduction.

Davis has been named the senior policy advisor for strategic priorities at the DNR.

"I was honored to work with an amazing team and set of individuals at Colorado Parks and Wildlife," Davis said. "I look forward to focusing on DNR strategic priorities including strategies to increase biodiversity and continuing my service to the people, wildlife and environment of Colorado."

Denver7 Jeff Davis, CPW Director

Dan Gibbs, executive director of the DNR, thanked Davis for his leadership, humor and integrity.

“Jeff Davis came to Colorado Parks and Wildlife during a period of uncertainty and change with a number of significant wildlife and recreation issues landing at his feet almost immediately," Davis said. "He transitions leaving a Division which is in a much better place internally as well as a notable record of achievement and progress in areas of building a stronger culture, wildlife management, and stakeholder involvement and engagement."

This year marked Davis' second year in the position. He told Denver7 that his second day on the job was the same day Colorado's wolf reintroduction plan was adopted — a development that would take center stage in his tenure at CPW.

Since that plan approval, livestock producers across the state had raised questions about the program, its flaws, its successes, and ways to improve. And they looked at Davis for answers.

He told Denver7 over the summer, following our reporting on Copper Creek Pack depredations in Pitkin County, that it was important to him to sit down with people impacted by the wolves to listen to their experience, whether that be at ranches across the Western Slope or in CPW Commission meetings.

"What's going on from their perspective? What solutions do they see moving forward? Because I think when we're people with each other, that's the best pathway forward," he said in July.

CPW also announced who will take his place for the time being: Major General Laura Clellan. Clellan is a retired adjutant general and executive director of the Colorado Department of Military and Veteran Affairs. Clellan, who will serve as acting director while a formal search for a director is underway, will begin on Dec. 1.

Previously, Clellan worked as chief for leadership and employee development in the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in Lakewood. She also worked for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. She has more than three decades of decorated military service and several oversea deployments, according to CPW.

"I appreciate Director Gibbs’ and the governor's confidence to take this Acting role at Colorado Parks and Wildlife, our nation’s leading wildlife agency," Clellan said. "Our wildlife, environment and Colorado’s outdoor legacy have been part of my values and ones I drew upon during my time at U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Going forward, my goal will be to keep CPW’s important wildlife, conservation, hunting and angling, and recreation initiatives moving forward until a CPW director is hired."

Denver7 has requested an interview with Clellan.