CPS warns "scam email" about credit card skimming is not official and to not click the links

Posted at 3:20 PM, Oct 13, 2023
DENVER — An official looking email targeting people worried about credit card skimming devices at gas pumps is making the rounds and the Colorado State Patrol issued an alert Friday to let the public know it is not real and to not click links in that scam email.

The CSP said the online scam provides a fake list of gas stations that were purported to be impacted by the skimming devices.

When someone clicks on a link in the email it could download “malware, phishing scams, or the like,” warned the CSP in a news release.

The subject line of the email reads: “WARNING: Recent Contactless Payment Processors Scam.”The email then alleges that the payment kiosks at gas stations in the list are damaged, “thus directing you to insert/swipe your card to pay. When you do, a skimming device steals your credit card information,” the CSP said.

An example of the email is below.

While this particular email is a scam, The CSP said motorists should always be on alert for damage to the payment systems when pumping gas to protect against potential identity theft.

