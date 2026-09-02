BOULDER, Colo. — Sundance Film Festival will no longer be home to Utah, making a historic debut in 2027 here in Colorado. Denver7 has been following the excitement since the announcement, from new ordinances to lodging taxes, and now volunteer applications are open.

The Boulder community knows the clock is ticking as the film festival kicks off in a little over four months. Jonathan Singer, senior director of policy programs for Boulder Chamber of Commerce, said they are stepping up to the plate to make sure everything goes smoothly and have an online portal to help the community.

Watch Maggy Wolanske's full report in the video player below:

Countdown to Sundance, Boulder prepares to host the historic festival debut

"We've moved on from excitement to action, and that's what this is about at the Boulder Chamber right now, and across our community are restaurants, small businesses, medium businesses, volunteers all ready to step up and take the next step into 2027," Singer said.

Denver7 Photographer Jim Waltz

The Sundance Film Festival will take place from Jan. 21 to Jan. 31 in 2027, bringing in tens of thousands of people from all over the country and world.

"We're talking about an economic impact totaling over $100 million, jobs being created to the tune of over 1,500 or 1,700 jobs, with an additional potentially 80,000 or more people participating in this," Singer said.

When it comes to preparations, Singer explained there is a lot of work happening from transportation to lodging, to working with local businesses about paperwork.

"This is a part of a symbiotic relationship, right? The Sundance Film Festival knows that they're going to need vendors. Tourists are going to want to know where to go, and the city's going to want to make sure that everyone is permitted appropriately. So what our businesses need to know is that they should start here to get that paperwork going," Singer said.

Denver7 Photographer Jim Waltz

Rebekah Hartman, one of the owners of OZO Coffee Roasters, is ecstatic about the Sundance Film Festival coming to Boulder. She believes the festival will serve as a form of connection within the community while also highlighting the arts in the state.

"I'm a big part of the Boulder Restaurant Alliance group that has been meeting pretty regularly since we found out Sundance was coming, and that's the number one thing that we've been talking about, is just how excited we are that we're going to have another opportunity to build community around the film industry, but also just having more people here, getting to know Boulder better," Hartman said.

With big crowds expected, the coffee shop is brewing up business plans to ensure it is ready to serve up caffeine along with local grab-and-go products.

Denver7 Photographer Jim Waltz

"We'll definitely have to look at staffing. January typically has been one of the slower months here in Boulder, so you know, thinking about staffing is a big part of that. Also, if we are doing catering, amplifying and really supporting that initiative as well with more people and coffee," Hartman said.

While the countdown is on for Sundance in Boulder, the community is not wasting any time getting ready for the spotlight.

"This is an independent arts festival that will really highlight what Boulder is all about. It's about local business. It's about innovation, and it's about expanding not just our economy, but the thoughts, minds and ideas that made Boulder what it is today," Hartman said.