Coroner IDs victims in Jeep accident that killed 3 near Ouray

OURAY, Colo. — Two Arizona tourists and a member of the Ouray Mountain Rescue Team were identified as the three victims in a Jeep tour accident Monday near Ouray.

Ouray County Coroner Colleen Hollenbeck identified the three victims Wednesday as the driver, Don Fehd, 72, of Ouray; and passengers, Ofelia Figueroa-Perez, 60, and Diana Robles, 28, both of Yuma, AZ.

The accident occurred on County Road 361 (Camp Bird Road) in a section of the road called Drinking Cup near milepost 3.1, about 15 minutes from Ouray.

Troopers from the Colorado State Patrol responded to the area around 12:30 p.m. Monday and came upon a white 2022 Jeep Gladiator. All three occupants of the Jeep were killed. Hollenbeck said the accident likely occurred an hour before it was discovered by passersby on Camp Bird Road.

According to the CSP, the Jeep was traveling north on Camp Bird Road driving toward the town of Ouray from the Yankee Boy Basin area. When the Jeep approached milepost 3.1, it began to drift off the right edge of the road and roll down a cliff, a CSP news release said.

The vehicle impacted the ground after falling off the road, then began to roll down a rocky embankment where it came to a rest on its roof facing south near the bank of the canyon, according to the CSP.

The Colorado State Patrol said the driver of the Jeep was ejected during the rollover sequence. The two other occupants remained inside the vehicle.

Hollenbeck told Denver7 that the three victims were part of a local Jeep tour. She said these types of tours play a major role in the local tourist economy.

The official cause of death for the three victims are pending autopsies.

