3 dead after Jeep rolls off cliff near Ouray

DENVER — Three people were killed when the Jeep they were in rolled off the side of a cliff in Ouray County Monday afternoon, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

The accident occurred on County Road 361 (Camp Bird Road) near milepost 3.1 in Ouray County.

Troopers responded to the area around 12:30 p.m. and came upon a white 2022 Jeep Gladiator. All three occupants of the Jeep were killed.

According to the CSP, the Jeep was traveling north on Camp Bird Road driving toward the town of Ouray from the Yankee Boy Basin area.

When the Jeep approached milepost 3.1, it began to drift off the right edge of the road and roll down a cliff, a CSP news release said.

The vehicle impacted the ground after falling off the road, then began to roll down a rocky embankment where it came to a rest on its roof facing south near the bank of the canyon, according to the CSP.

The Colorado State Patrol said the driver of the Jeep was ejected during the rollover sequence. The two other occupants remained inside the vehicle.

The identities of those involved were not released.