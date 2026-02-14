Coroner IDs four victims in fatal Steamboat Springs plane crash

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. — Authorities identified the four people who died after the plane they were in crashed into the side of a mountain near Steamboat Springs early Friday morning.

According to Steamboat Radio, the victims were identified by the Routt County Coroner’s Office as 47-year-old Aaron Stokes, and his son, 21-year-old Jackson Stokes; 21-year-old Colin Stokes and 37-year-old Austin Huskey were also killed in the 12:20 a.m. single-engine turboprop crash on Emerald Mountain.

According to tracking data, the Epic Aircraft E1000 — registered to ALS Aviation in Tennessee — had departed Kansas City Downtown Airport around 10 p.m. (MDT) and was approaching Bob Adams Airport in Steamboat Springs when it crashed into Emerald Mountain southeast of the airport, killing everyone onboard.

The victims’ bodies have been recovered from the scene, according to the Routt County Sheriff’s Office.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of the crash.