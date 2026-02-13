Four killed in plane crash near Steamboat Springs overnight; NTSB investigating

ROUTT COUNTY, Colo. — Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board (NSTB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are heading to Colorado after a plane with four people on board crashed near Steamboat Springs overnight.

The crash, involving a fixed wing sing-engine Epic Aircraft E1000 registered to ALS Aviation LCC in Franklin, Tenn., happened after shortly after midnight, according to statement from the FAA.

None of the four occupants inside the plane survived the crash, Routt County Sheriff Doug Sherar told Steamboat Radio’s Shannon Lukens.

Sherar told Lukens the plane crashed on the back of Emerald Mountain and that all four people involved have been recovered from the crash site. The Routt County Coroner will work to identify the victims and notify families Friday, he said.

Lukens said closure are in place near Emerald Mountain, and residents were told to avoid the area for the time being.

Witnesses to the accident or those who have surveillance video or other information that could be relevant to the investigation are asked to contact the NTSB at witness@ntsb.gov.