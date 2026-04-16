Copper Mountain extends season by a week after recent snow; Breck and Winter Park to close this weekend

Snow is finally falling in the mountains — but for many ski resorts, it came too late. Apparently not for Copper.

The Summit County ski area announced Thursday it was pushing back its closing day to May 3, after a planned April 26 closing.

"We are keeping it rolling thanks to our high elevation, early-season snowmaking efforts and north-facing slope aspects," the announcement said. "To be frank, we still have the snow and the stoke to keep skiing."

The same day, fellow Summit County resort Breckenridge announced it would close Sunday, April 19. Winter Park and Aspen Mountain are also set to close this weekend.

"Well, folks... you kept the prayers to Ullr and good vibes going all season long, but we’re melting down," Breck's announcement said.

Loveland Ski Area's closing day is set for April 26, and Arapahoe Basin has yet to announce a closing day, but lift tickets are currently listed for sale through May 3. (See when other resorts closed here.)

Copper had 27 of its 151 trails open, about 18%, as of Thurdsay and was reporting a 30" base. The resort reported Wednesday it had received 8” in 24 hours, with more stacking up overnight and several inches predicted throughout Friday.

Currently at Copper, the Eagle, Flyer, Excelorator and Super Bee lifts are still spinning, with Flyer's last day set for April 26, according to Copper's announcement.

Lift tickets at the mountain are $99 through April 26, with tickets the remainder of the season clocking in at $49. All parking lots, with the exclusion of Ten Mile and Flyer, are free beginning April 27 when shuttle services will stop.

Here's what Copper has planned for its final few weekends:

April 18



Live music 2:30-4 p.m. with Graham Good & The Painters

Peace Out in Central Park event with pro boarder Danny Davis, who will be handing out $3,000 in cash, according to the event listing. All ages and abilities welcome. Details here.

April 24-26 | Spring party with live music and pond skim

April 24: Party Pupils and DJ Trizz

April 25: The Record Company and Moon Taxi

April 26: Skimmy Dippers Dual Pond Skim and DJ set by Don Fuego

May 1 | 'Party Laps'

Anyone with a lift ticket or pass can continue skiing on the American Eagle and Excelerator lifts from 4-7 p.m., and a DJ will be playing at the Aerie Lodge.